CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, July 27, 2017 11:47AM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, July 27, 2017 11:48AM ADT
About a dozen people have been displaced by an apartment fire that spread to a nearby house in Halifax on Wednesday.
More than 30 firefighters from several stations responded to the corner of the Quinpool Road and Connaught Avenue area.
The acting division commander on scene said everyone inside managed to get out safely and the fires were put out.
People in the area reported hearing a propane tank exploding.
“When crews arrived they were approached by residents saying everyone was out,” said Acting Cmdr. Greg Hebb. “I think there was a couple cats and dogs. We had two structures on fire at the same time.”
The Canadian Red Cross says there were no injuries and most tenants arranged to spend the night with relatives or friends.
The cause of the fire and extent of the damage are still being assessed.
