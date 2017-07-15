Featured
Pair of missing N.B. teens located safe: police
Police are asking for the public's help in locating 15-year-old Jenna Campbell (left) and 13-year-old Kendrick Seeley (right). (New Brunswick RCMP)
Published Saturday, July 15, 2017 2:34PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, July 16, 2017 4:00PM ADT
A pair of teenagers from southwestern New Brunswick who were reported missing this week have been found and are safe.
Kendrick Seeley, 13, and Jenna Campbell, 15, were reported missing after last being seen in the St. Stephen area in Milltown Boulevard, N.B.
In a news release Sunday, New Brunswick RCMP say the teens have been found safe and sound.
Police are thanking the public for their assistance in the investigation.
