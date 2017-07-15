

CTV Atlantic





A pair of teenagers from southwestern New Brunswick who were reported missing this week have been found and are safe.

Kendrick Seeley, 13, and Jenna Campbell, 15, were reported missing after last being seen in the St. Stephen area in Milltown Boulevard, N.B.

In a news release Sunday, New Brunswick RCMP say the teens have been found safe and sound.

Police are thanking the public for their assistance in the investigation.