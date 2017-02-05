

CTV Atlantic





Dozens of parents and students gathered in Halifax on Sunday for a final show of support before Nova Scotia teachers vote on the latest contract agreement with the provincial government.

"The fact that parents are coming out on a freezing cold day to show support and speak to us as teachers and continue to put pressure on the government, I think that speaks volumes," said Nova Scotia Teachers Union President Liette Doucet.

Doucet says regardless of which way the teachers vote on the tentative agreement, it's important for supporters to keep up that pressure.

"If the vote is a no, we have to continue the pressure as we have been,” Doucet said. “If the vote is a yes, then we have to make sure that there's pressure to ensure that the government follows through with their commitments in that agreement."

Teachers have been without a contract since the summer of 2015, and they've been working to rule since early December.

Rallies were also held in the community of Springhill and North Sydney, where more than 100 parents and students gathered to voice their support.

"The message today overall is support for the teachers,” said organizer Lisa Bond. “The parents support the teachers, vote from your heart, do what you have to and don't be bullied into accepting a contract that's not fair for you or the students."

Parent Michelle Myers has four children in the public school system, including a daughter with special needs. She says she supports voting no on the latest contract.

"Why not have round table discussions with the teachers and the parents of the kids who have difficulties and the kids that don't, and include the students, ask them what works," Myers said.

Students also have concerns, including a belief that bullying is on the rise with schools under work-to-rule.

"When I used to walk down the halls and witness someone being called a homophobic slur, I could always count on a teacher to be there to call that student out and comfort the other one,” said Grade 11 student Oliver Oldfield. “But since teachers aren't there monitoring at lunch time we don't have that anymore."

CTV News reached out to the Nova Scotia Education Minister Karen Casey for comment on Sunday, but was told that "in respect of the upcoming vote, the government will not be commenting at this time."

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Allan April.