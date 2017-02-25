

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Environment Canada says downpours mixed with rising temperatures could cause localized flooding in parts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Meteorologists say a trough of low pressure may result in heavy rains in mainland Nova Scotia Saturday evening before heading to eastward to Cape Breton.

Parts of Inverness County could be hit by up to 25 millimetres of rainfall and winds gusting up to 110 km/h by Sunday morning.

Weather scientists say parts of southern Newfoundland could see between 15 to 30 millimetres of rainfall Sunday, which is expected to taper off into flurries in the evening.

They predict that areas in Labrador will be inundated by a wintry mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain overnight Saturday.

Environment Canada says warm weather could cause snow to melt into pools of water in parts of the region Sunday, followed by a swift cold front later in the evening that could lead to icy roads, flurries and brisk winds.