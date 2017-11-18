

Brad Perry , Bell Media Radio





Environment Canada says an extended period of freezing rain is possible in parts of New Brunswick on Sunday.

The national weather agency issued a freezing rain warning Saturday morning for parts of central and northern New Brunswick, including:

Campbellton and Restigouche County;

Mount Carleton - Renous Highway; and

Stanley - Doaktown - Blackville Area.

Forecasters say freezing rain is expected to begin late Saturday night or early Sunday morning and continue for several hours before changing over to rain by mid-day Sunday in most areas.

"Road conditions may be treacherous for the morning drive, and caution should be exercised," said Environment Canada in a statement.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

A special weather statement is in effect for the rest of northern New Brunswick, where several hours of freezing rain is also possible.

Minor flooding is also possible along the Bay of Chaleur and the Gulf coast from Miramichi north near high tide on Sunday afternoon.