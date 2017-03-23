Featured
Pastor planning healing service after North Preston church damaged in fire
Fire crews respond to St. Thomas Baptist Church in North Preston, N.S. on March 22, 2017.
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 12:14PM ADT
NORTH PRESTON, N.S. -- The pastor of an historic church in a community just east of Halifax says his congregation will soon work out a plan to rebuild after a fire caused extensive damage to the large structure.
Rev. Wallace Smith of St. Thomas Baptist Church in North Preston, N.S., said they are awaiting a report from an insurance inspector on how bad the damage is to a building that has been a central gathering spot since it was founded over 160 years ago.
No one was hurt in the accidental blaze, but the rear of the wooden building was left with a gaping, charred hole that reaches the peak of the roof.
Smith said a previously planned service on the theme of community healing will go ahead at the nearby community centre at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
He said while the fire is a setback, the congregation has strong faith in God and plans to work through what he refers to as "a grieving time," and create a plan to return to their own building.
The pastor said on some Sundays, his church receives as many as 600 people and has a choir of about 30 people.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Dennis Oland wrongly denied bail in murder case: Supreme Court
- Saint John man charged with murder in 2005 death of Halifax woman
- Pastor planning healing service after North Preston church damaged in fire
- Six N.S. teens plead guilty to sharing intimate images of girls without their consent
- N.B. man charged with impaired driving causing death apologizes in court