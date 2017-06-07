Featured
Patient reported missing from Dartmouth hospital: Nova Scotia Health Authority
A spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Health Authority says 42-year-old Mark Jason Murray has been reported missing from a Dartmouth hospital. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)
Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017 11:39AM ADT
The Nova Scotia Health Authority is asking for the public’s help in locating a patient who disappeared from a Halifax-area hospital on the weekend.
A spokesperson for the health authority says 42-year-old Mark Jason Murray was last seen Saturday. He is a patient at a hospital in Dartmouth, although the health authority won’t say which one.
Health officials say the risk to Murray’s well-being increases the longer he is away from treatment.
Murray is described as a Caucasian man who is about five-foot-ten inches tall and weighs 171 pounds. He has short light brown-grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a blue shirt, a maroon jacket, and white sneakers.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.
