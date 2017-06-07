

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia Health Authority is asking for the public’s help in locating a patient who disappeared from a Halifax-area hospital on the weekend.

A spokesperson for the health authority says 42-year-old Mark Jason Murray was last seen Saturday. He is a patient at a hospital in Dartmouth, although the health authority won’t say which one.

Health officials say the risk to Murray’s well-being increases the longer he is away from treatment.

Murray is described as a Caucasian man who is about five-foot-ten inches tall and weighs 171 pounds. He has short light brown-grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a blue shirt, a maroon jacket, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.