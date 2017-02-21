

CTV Atlantic





A new survey of patients has revealed the need for improvement in cleanliness at the two largest hospitals in New Brunswick.

About 6,700 patients were asked about the cleanliness of their rooms and bathrooms. Only a little over half of those said their room and bathroom were “always” kept clean.

“Which I’m sure is a disappointment for many working in the RHAS because it’s an area they've put a lot of effort in,” said Stéphane Robichaud of the New Brunswick Health Council.

Only 40 per cent of Moncton Hospital patients who responded said their room and bathroom was always clean and just 47 per cent said the same about the Saint John Regional Hospital.

The Horizon Health Network, which operates both, said it was disappointed with the findings and would be looking for information from other hospitals that achieved a better result.

“I think that justifies very well the decision we took as a government to look at bringing in a world leader like Sodexo to help us with the cleaning and ordering and food prep in our hospitals across the province,” said New Brunswick Health Minister Victor Boudreau.

It's a decision CUPE has been critical of, suggesting private contractors cannot be trusted to prevent hospital-borne infections and superbugs.

Victor Boudreau disagrees.

“Let these world experts focus on some of the more non-clinical things that are very important to the overall functioning of a hospital, but aren't part of the core business of our clinical teams in our hospital,” Boudreau said.

The survey also asked about patient pain control and communication.

“The ability to serve people in the language of their choice happens to be one of the areas that has significantly improved in the last three years, so that is good news,” said Stéphane Robichaud.

It's the third time this kind of report has been issued. The next one is set for 2020.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.