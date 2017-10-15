

CTV Atlantic





Hundreds gathered at Grand Parade in Halifax for the 35th annual Peace Officers’ Memorial Service that paid special tribute to Const. Frank Deschenes of the Nova Scotia RCMP this year.

Deschene, 35, was killed last month when he stopped to help stranded motorists change a flat tire. He was assisting two occupants of an SUV when a cargo van plowed into his cruiser near Memramcook, N.B.

Prior to the service on Sunday, peace officers, first responders, civilian employees, military personnel and volunteers marched from Halifax Regional Police Headquarters on Gottingen Street to Grand Parade.

"I encourage you to take the time, to remember them and the tremendous sacrifice these officers and their families have made to keep our province and our communities safe. The magnitude of their sacrifice will not be forgotten,” said Nova Scotia’s Minister of Justice, Mark Furey.

Participants from across the province assembled at the Nova Scotia Fallen Peace Officers’ Monument for a brief ceremony to honour Nova Scotia-based peace officers who have died in the line of duty.

Dignitaries made remarks and laid wreaths along the monument.