HALIFAX -- A pedestrian who was slightly injured after being struck by a Halifax Transit bus was ticketed for crossing the street against the light.
Police say the bus was at an intersection on Chebucto Road near Connaught Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday when a 22-year-old man walked into the street in front of the bus.
Police say the bus, which had no passengers on board, had a green light at the time.
The driver tried to avoid the pedestrian by pulling to the right, striking an SUV that was going in the same direction in the right-hand lane.
They say the pedestrian was hit by the driver's side mirror on the bus and was taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
He was issued a ticket for crossing an intersection at a don't walk light under the Motor Vehicle Act.
