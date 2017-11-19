Featured
Pedestrian struck in Dartmouth, rushed to hospital
A man in his forties was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Dartmouth.
Police say the driver was travelling north on Alderney Drive when the man was struck just after 6 p.m. Saturday.
Officers say the pedestrian wasn’t on a crosswalk at the time of the incident.
His injuries are described as non-life threatening.
In order to investigate the collision, officers shut down traffic on Alderney Drive for approximately one hour.
The incident remains under investigation.