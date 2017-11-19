A man in his forties was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Dartmouth.

Police say the driver was travelling north on Alderney Drive when the man was struck just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say the pedestrian wasn’t on a crosswalk at the time of the incident.

His injuries are described as non-life threatening.

In order to investigate the collision, officers shut down traffic on Alderney Drive for approximately one hour.

The incident remains under investigation.