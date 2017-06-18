

CTV Atlantic





Over 1,000 people gathered in Pictou County on Sunday to participate in the 42 annual Johnny Miles Running Events.

The race is named after Cape Breton’s Johnny Miles who won the Boston Marathon in 1926 and 1929. It is one of the oldest annual running events in Nova Scotia

“It's a great environment. It's a great atmosphere. We get great support from the local community. This event is here to stay,” says race director Terry Curry.

The mayor of New Glasgow, Nancy Dicks, agrees.

“It brings local runners out, as well as runners from across the country. We couldn't be more proud of hosting this amazing event,” says Dicks.

More than 1,600 runners are taking part, as well as hundreds of volunteers, working to make sure it all runs smoothly.

Over the years the Johnny Miles races were held on Mother's Day, but more recently was moved to Father's Day. For many runners it's become a family tradition.

“This is our third year running together. The other couple years, we've done the 10k. This year my dad has slight injuries. We did the 5k but it's important that we do the event together,” says runner Kimberly Gosse.

Some at the event wear T-shirts in memory of people they love.

“Our dad passed away from prostate cancer three years ago in October, and we're just sending a message to all the men out there to stay healthy,” says runner Michelle MacKinnon.

With this year’s event over, organizers are already looking forward to next year, with many more miles to run.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Dan MacIntosh