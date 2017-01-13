

CTV Atlantic





A notoriously dangerous but well-travelled piece of New Brunswick highway is going to be twinned.

The federal and provincial government announced Friday that they will spend $275 million on improvements to New Brunswick’s infrastructure, including twinning a section of Highway 11 between Shediac and Bouctouche.

Former Bouctouche Mayor Aldeo LeBlanc was also a volunteer firefighter for 35 years. It’s a commitment he had to give up.

“After a while you get… you can’t handle it anymore to see people dead on the side of the road, stuff like that, and I couldn’t take it anymore,” says LeBlanc.

Help is on the way. New Brunswick and the federal government held a joint news conference to announce the twinning of 20 kilometres of highway between the two communities Friday morning.

“You can imagine people from the small communities on the east coast that want to get to other parts of the province and they have to go through this artery that’s very busy, and as we know has unfortunately had too many accidents on it,” said N.B. Premier Brian Gallant.

The routes currently not twinned are expected to see their traffic counts increase to 10,000 vehicles per day. That’s among the highest of any highways in the province.

MP Dominic LeBlanc joined the Premier to also announce a new 11 kilometre bypass from Glenwood to Miramichi, but there is an eye on moving these plans even further.

“This project, this next phase, and it’s only next phase, we will continue to look for money that will allow us to continue the four lane highway further north,” says LeBlanc.

The two sections of highway saw a total of 93 accidents from 2013 to 2015.

Carmel and Laurier Cormier had two friends die in two separate head on collisions. They say they’re anxious to see this project get started.

“Oh my god, a long time, a long long time. This is overdue, long overdue,” say the Cormiers.

The total cost of these infrastructure projects is almost a quarter of a billion dollars, with $147 million of that coming from the province.

The projects are expected to create about 2500 jobs.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.