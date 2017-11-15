

CTV Atlantic





With the Loney Bowl now in the rearview mirror, there remains the unfinished business of player eligibility.

Richard MacLean, president of the International Federation of American Football, says the issue is far from over.

“There's still people out there saying you know, 'What if?'” MacLean says. “You have to kind of eliminate that what if and say this is the way we're going forward.”

MacLean says there needs to be a resolution, and that means U Sports should continue its investigation into the eligibility of a Saint Mary's University player.

“It's up to them to the (eligibility committee) to say what the decision is and I think that's a very important piece to this,” he says.

Atlantic University Sport president Phil Currie says AUS will not be heading back to court. U Sports has confirmed they were back in Ontario Superior Court for most of Wednesday, but aren’t saying more than that.

CTV News reached out to other league members – St. Francis Xavier, Bishops and Mount Allison – with all of them saying they have nothing further to add.

Saint Mary's University also declined an interview request.

MacLean says there are actions AUS and U Sports could take to ensure this never happens again.

“Maybe you need a primer or an introduction session to new coaches coming to the league that this is how things, this is how the policies are or policy interpretation session,” says MacLean. “I don't know if that exists, but it clearly should exist.”

U Sports told CTV News late Wednesday afternoon they will not be making a statement until a full and final resolution is reached on the case.

Their spokesperson has no timeline as to when that will be.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.