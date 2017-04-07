

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to visit a community college in the Halifax area today to take in a skills competition for students.

Trudeau is scheduled to make a stop at the Nova Scotia Community College in Dartmouth to see secondary and post-secondary competitions involving different disciplines, such as architectural technology and design, carpentry, graphic design and photography.

Courtney Gouthro of Skills Canada--Nova Scotia says the federally funded program and competition help promote trade and technology careers to young people in the province, with the winners advancing to a national competition in June in Winnipeg.

An itinerary says the prime minister will also highlight initiatives outlined in the recent federal budget.

Trudeau is also expected to be asked about Canada's position on the American missile strike on Syria in retaliation for this week's chemical weapons attack, which killed at least 80 people.

The U.S. fired almost 60 missiles from two warships Thursday evening against a government-controlled air base in central Syria.