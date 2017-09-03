

CTV Atlantic





Tom Lebouthiller, 34, from Pokesudie has been charged with second degree murder after a 27-year-old man was found dead in a blueberry field in northeastern New Brunswick.

RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh says they received a report of two people fighting in a field off Route 145 in Pokesudie, near Bas-Caraquet, around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Rogers-Marsh says one person was found dead when officers arrived, and a second person was arrested at the scene.

She says the individual remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Caraquet provincial court Tuesday.

The investigation in ongoing.