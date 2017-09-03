Featured
Pokesudie man faces murder charge after body found in N.B. field
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, September 3, 2017 12:16PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, September 3, 2017 5:27PM ADT
Tom Lebouthiller, 34, from Pokesudie has been charged with second degree murder after a 27-year-old man was found dead in a blueberry field in northeastern New Brunswick.
RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh says they received a report of two people fighting in a field off Route 145 in Pokesudie, near Bas-Caraquet, around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Rogers-Marsh says one person was found dead when officers arrived, and a second person was arrested at the scene.
She says the individual remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Caraquet provincial court Tuesday.
The investigation in ongoing.