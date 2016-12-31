Featured
Police arrest 19-year-old man after firearm seized from Halifax home
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, December 31, 2016 5:25PM AST
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a firearm was seized from his west-end Halifax home Saturday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say officers searched the home in the first block of Westridge Street shortly after 7 a.m.
Police found the firearm during the search and suspect was taken into custody, where he remains.
Police did not say whether charges will be laid.
