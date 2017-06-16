

CTV Atlantic





Four men and a woman have been arrested in connection with a suspicious death in Dartmouth Friday night.

Very heavy police presence right now near Southdale School in Dartmouth after apparent stabbing incident in the area. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/bxlQOGLfZb — Leo Carter (@LeoCarterCTV) June 16, 2017

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to 33 Hastings Drive just after 7:30 p.m.

More video from the scene of an apparent stabbing in Southdale area of Dartmouth. Very heavy police presence in the area. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/JZKTTdCUOt — Leo Carter (@LeoCarterCTV) June 16, 2017

Officers arrived to find an unresponsive woman in an apartment building. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Prince Arthur completely behind police tape. Neighbours tell us the activity started around 730. pic.twitter.com/yqDQLvbBNy — Kelly Linehan (@KellyLinehanCTV) June 16, 2017

Police say another man was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries.

About three hours later, three men were arrested in connection with the incident. The 33-year-old, 24-year-old and 27-year-old were held in custody overnight for questioning.

Police provide update on Dartmouth suspicious death. Five people have been arrested and are being held for questioning. Four men, one woman. — Kelly Linehan (@KellyLinehanCTV) June 17, 2017

The next morning, officers arrested a 19-year-old woman and 23-year-old man.

Police do not believe this was a random act.

Officers expect to be on the scene for much of the day Saturday.