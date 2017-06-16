Four men and a woman have been arrested in connection with a suspicious death in Dartmouth Friday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to 33 Hastings Drive just after 7:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find an unresponsive woman in an apartment building. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say another man was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries.

About three hours later, three men were arrested in connection with the incident. The 33-year-old, 24-year-old and 27-year-old were held in custody overnight for questioning.

The next morning, officers arrested a 19-year-old woman and 23-year-old man.

Police do not believe this was a random act.

Officers expect to be on the scene for much of the day Saturday.