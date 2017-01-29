Featured
Police arrest man and woman wanted in connection with N.B. shooting
Evan Polchies, 30, (left) and Joe-Anna Hache, 23, (right) have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Lincoln, N.B. (New Brunswick RCMP)
Published Sunday, January 29, 2017 6:48PM AST
A man and woman wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Lincoln, N.B., have been arrested.
Police responded to Tamarack Park off Lincoln Road around 5:10 a.m. Thursday.
Police say a 34-year-old man had been shot. He left the area and went to a motel on Lincoln Road in Fredericton. Emergency crews responded to the motel and took the man to hospital.
The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police confirm he has since died.
In a news release on Sunday, police said they have arrested a 30-year-old Kingsclear First Nation man and 23-year-old Fredericton woman. The pair was arrest in Benton, N.B., Sunday afternoon.
Police did not say whether charges have been laid.
