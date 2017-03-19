Featured
Police arrest man who allegedly fled police, dragged officer in Pictou County
Published Sunday, March 19, 2017 11:23AM ADT
An 18-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly fled from police and dragged an officer 50 feet in Pictou County.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the incident happened on Feb. 25 just after 1 a.m. on Highway 4 in Alma, N.S., about 15 minutes from New Glasgow.
Police say the driver stopped at the checkpoint and engaged in a brief conversation with an officer before abruptly accelerating, catching the officer’s arm and dragging him approximately 50 feet.
The officer was treated for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was arrested Friday night without incident. He is facing the following charges:
· Assault on Police Officer
· Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle
· Operation of Motor Vehicle While Being Pursued by Police
· Driving Motor Vehicle While License Suspended
The suspect was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on May 1.
