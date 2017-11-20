Featured
Police arrest man with loaded handgun inside Pictou business
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 4:06PM AST
Police say a man who entered a Pictou, N.S., business with a loaded handgun Monday morning has been taken into custody.
Cpl. Dal Hutchinson of Nova Scotia RCMP says just before 10 a.m., officers received a report of an assault involving a firearm on Veterans Drive.
Police say the man fled the scene and was seen by officers entering a nearby business.
Officers arrested the 31-year-old man without incident and recovered a loaded handgun from the business. He is facing several charges, including assault and weapons offences.
The man is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court Monday.
Police say the 23-year-old woman who was the victim of the assault was not injured.
Cpl. Hutchinson says this was an isolated incident and there is not a risk to public safety.