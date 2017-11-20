

Police say a man who entered a Pictou, N.S., business with a loaded handgun Monday morning has been taken into custody.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson of Nova Scotia RCMP says just before 10 a.m., officers received a report of an assault involving a firearm on Veterans Drive.

Police say the man fled the scene and was seen by officers entering a nearby business.

Officers arrested the 31-year-old man without incident and recovered a loaded handgun from the business. He is facing several charges, including assault and weapons offences.

The man is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court Monday.

Police say the 23-year-old woman who was the victim of the assault was not injured.

Cpl. Hutchinson says this was an isolated incident and there is not a risk to public safety.