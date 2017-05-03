

CTV Atlantic





Three people have been taken into custody after a man reported that he was assaulted, pepper sprayed and had a sawed off shotgun pointed at him while in his garage in Dartmouth Wednesday night.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened around 7:55 p.m. in the first block of Inverary Drive.

The 18-year-old victim told police that after the alleged assault, the men fled on foot with some of his personal items. Police say the man suffered minor injuries.

Officers were able to locate the suspects on Helene Avenue a short time later. After a brief foot chase, all three suspects were arrested in different locations around the Ira Settle sports fields.

Police have yet to lay charges and the investigation remains ongoing.