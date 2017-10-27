

Police in western Canada have now confirmed the woman who was killed at Lake Louise, Alta., last weekend was Saint John dentist Cindy McCormick. They also say her boyfriend is the only suspect, and he is also dead.

The confirmations came Friday as police closed the investigation.

Friends and colleagues of McCormick say she was a respected professional and loving mother.

“We really hit off as friends right away, and we did a lot of volunteer work through the school,” says McCormick’s friend, Erica Grutzner.

Grutzner met McCormick at Loch Lomond Elementary School 10 years ago, where their sons became friends. What started out as a group of moms volunteering at their children's school quickly grew into a group of friends.

“We'd have a girls night, stay up all night and sing karaoke, have a bonfire,” says Grutzner.

In Alberta, police say her body was found Sunday in a Chateau Lake Lousie hotel room. Police say she was murdered.

Officers found the body of a 52-year-old New Brunswick man in a car not far away from the scene. Friends say McCormick was attending a dental conference at the resort with her partner, Bob Kaine.

The Saint John Fire Department confirm Kaine's death, and that he had been a member since 1988.

A vigil is being planned for McCormick at First Lake. Grutzner says it’s something she would have wanted.

"First Lake would be the most appropriate spot for her because this is the lake she loved,” she says. “She was always in the water, swimming and kayaking. In the winter she would be skating and snow shoeing."

There is still no date set for the vigil, but Cindy McCormick's obituary says visitation will held on Sunday in Saint John, with a memorial service on Monday.

