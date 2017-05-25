

CTV Atlantic





RCMP say officers conducted two different drug seizures in New Brunswick on Wednesday.

Police say cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis, cannabis resin and LSD was seized from a north-end Fredericton home.

Prohibited weapons and a firearm were seized as well.

A man and woman in their 20s were arrested and face a slew of charges. They appeared in court on Thursday.

A second drug seizure was conducted in Shediac, where crack cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia was found in the home on Bellevue Heights.

A 65-year-old has been arrested and remains in custody. He will appear in court on Friday.

None of the suspect’s identities have been released.