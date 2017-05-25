Featured
Police conduct pair of drug seizures in N.B.
Published Thursday, May 25, 2017 3:53PM ADT
RCMP say officers conducted two different drug seizures in New Brunswick on Wednesday.
Police say cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis, cannabis resin and LSD was seized from a north-end Fredericton home.
Prohibited weapons and a firearm were seized as well.
A man and woman in their 20s were arrested and face a slew of charges. They appeared in court on Thursday.
A second drug seizure was conducted in Shediac, where crack cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia was found in the home on Bellevue Heights.
A 65-year-old has been arrested and remains in custody. He will appear in court on Friday.
None of the suspect’s identities have been released.
