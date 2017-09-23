

Brad Perry, Bell Media Radio





Police in New Brunswick continue to investigate what they describe as a suspicious death in Bellefond -- northwest of Miramichi.

RCMP were called to a report of an altercation on Bellefond Road on Thursday evening.

A 60-year-old man was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Officers arrested four men at the scene in connection with the man's death.

RCMP Sgt. Chantal Farrah says an autopsy was performed Saturday and the investigation is still ongoing.

There's no word on if charges are pending.