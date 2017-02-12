

CTV Atlantic





Investigators in Moncton are trying to get to the bottom of a suspicious fire that burned down a vacant house Saturday night.

The blaze was reported to fire crews around 11 p.m. By the time they arrived, the building was completely engulfed.

“The efforts were on the exposures,” said platoon chief Dennis Dollemont. “It puts us on defensive action right away. We completely surrounded the engulfed building so we were protecting the houses behind.”

At one point, the flames could be seen from kilometres away. Those living in the area were stunned by how quickly the fire spread, with some wondering why the fire department wasn't called sooner.

“At 10:30 there was nothing, no fire, no smoke, because I would have called,” said neighbour Stephanie Diotte. “At 12:30, it was completely down to the ground.”

Some neighbours say they were surprised something hadn't happened sooner. Many were unhappy with the state of the three empty buildings before the blaze.

“It's been a fire trap forever,” said Diotte. “This summer the cops were coming and the firefighters were always coming because people were breaking in to sleep, to keep warm.”

Two of the buildings were owned by the same person and were preparing to undergo renovations. All three did not have power at the time of the fire.

Codiac RCMP have joined the investigation, calling the fire suspicious and revealing little else.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke.