

CTV Atlantic





Fredericton police have released surveillance photos of suspects in connection with an armed robbery and an attempted armed robbery.

According to police, on January 29, a man armed with a handgun, entered an Ultramar gas station on Union Street and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise.

On Wednesday, police say a man armed with a handgun approached a man using an RBC drive-thru ATM on Prospect Street, but fled empty-handed.

No one was hurt in either incident.

Police have not said if the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Fredericton police or Crime Stoppers.