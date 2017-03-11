

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Police in Newfoundland and Labrador are urging drivers to stay off the roads while emergency crews work to contain the damage caused by "extreme" winds.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary issued a statement Saturday advising motorists to avoid "all non-emergency travel" until the blustery weather subsides.

They say the "extreme wind" has caused blowing debris, property damage, blocked roads and downed power lines.

(2/2) Emerg crews are dealing with blowing debris and downed power wires throughout the metro area. PLS SHARE #nltraffic — RNC (Police) (@RNC_PoliceNL) March 11, 2017

Newfoundland Power reported multiple outages Saturday afternoon affecting thousands of people in the St. John's area, near Whitbourne and the Burin Peninsula.

The utility tweeted that it's hard to say when power will be restored while "high winds continue to wreak havoc."

Environment Canada has issued wind and blizzard alerts throughout Newfoundland and parts of Labrador.

Meteorologists say winds gusting up to 160 km/hr could result in overturned cars, toppled trees and "near zero" visibility in blowing snow.