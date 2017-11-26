

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man allegedly damaged a window and assaulted a woman at a residence in Dartmouth.

Officers responded to the scene in the 30 block of Gaston Road at 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

After the assault, investigators say the suspect left the scene on foot and was later located near a vehicle on Gaston Road.

According to police, the 51-year-old man resisted arrest and a Taser was used to subdue him.

The suspect was arrested and is being held until he is scheduled to appear in court for assault and mischief charges.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.