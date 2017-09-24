

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting incident involving an 18-year-old woman early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 5000 block of Duffus Street around 6 a.m., in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Police say they found the injured woman inside a residence and she was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact HRP or Crime Stoppers.