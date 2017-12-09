

CTV Atlantic





At 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 9th, Halifax Police responded to a report of a break-and-enter in progress in the 300 block of Windmill Road in Dartmouth.

Police say the suspect was armed with a bat, forced his way into an apartment and assaulted the resident, before fleeing on foot.

The victim, a 33 year old male was transported to the hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. It is believed the suspect and victim were known to one another.

The suspect is described as a black male, 50 years old, approximately 5'6"-5'9" with a thin build, and wearing a red and white sweater.

Police are searching for the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.