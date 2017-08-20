

CTV Atlantic





Baddeck police are investigating a single vehicle collision that killed a 22-year-old man on Kempt Head Road, in Nova Scotia.

Police were called to the scene at 5:30 p.m., on Saturday.

RCMP say the crash involved a white Toyota Corolla that had four occupants in it at the time.

The victim was a passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were two other passengers in the vehicle, a 27-year-old man and 22-year-old man. Both men were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say the driver, a 24-year-old man, was arrested on scene without incident.

Baddeck RCMP say charges are pending in relation to the crash.

The vehicle was seized by police and an investigation is ongoing.