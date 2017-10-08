

CTV Atlantic





Officers are investigating after a man entered the Shoppers Drug Mart on Wyse Road in Dartmouth, demanding prescription drugs.

Police say the theft happened around 7:50 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say after obtaining an amount of prescription drugs the man left the store either on foot or in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, a ball cap and sunglasses.

A weapon wasn’t seen on the man and no one was injured in the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.