Featured
Police investigate pharmacy robbery in Dartmouth
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, October 8, 2017 11:41AM ADT
Officers are investigating after a man entered the Shoppers Drug Mart on Wyse Road in Dartmouth, demanding prescription drugs.
Police say the theft happened around 7:50 p.m. Saturday.
Officers say after obtaining an amount of prescription drugs the man left the store either on foot or in a vehicle.
The suspect is described as wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, a ball cap and sunglasses.
A weapon wasn’t seen on the man and no one was injured in the incident.
An investigation is ongoing.