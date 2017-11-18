

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man allegedly entered a taxi with what appeared to be a firearm around 8 p.m. Friday.

The witness who called to report the incident told police the suspect entered the taxi in the 2700 block of Agriocla Street and exited in the 5500 block of Buddy Daye Street in Halifax.

Officers, including the K-9 unit, searched the area, but were unable to locate the man.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact HRP or Crime Stoppers.