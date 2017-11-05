

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help after a woman found bullet holes in a basement window of her residence.

Police were called to an address in the 100 block of Caledonia Road in Dartmouth, N.S., just before 7 a.m. Sunday.

Officers say the woman awoke to find the bullet holes, but no one inside the residence actually heard shots firedand no one was injured.

Police confirm the bullet holes were fresh from overnight: they believe the incident occurred sometime before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact HRP or Crime Stoppers.