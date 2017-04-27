Featured
Police investigate suspicious death in Dartmouth
Police responded to what is being described as a sudden death call just after 1 p.m. Thursday at a home on Farquaharson Street in Dartmouth.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, April 27, 2017 5:43PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, April 27, 2017 5:51PM ADT
Officers found a body inside. The gender and age of the deceased is not being released at this time, pending next of kin notification.
A forensics team was on scene throughout the afternoon.
