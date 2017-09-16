

Officers say two men wearing hooded sweatshirts broke into the main building of the Inverness Raceway at 112 Forest Street in Inverness, N.S., just before 6 a.m., Friday morning.

Police say the suspects damaged property inside the building and stole a number of large bottles of alcohol.

This is the third break and enter at the facility in a month. The other reported occurrences took place on Aug. 21, and 22. Inverness Raceway was also vandalized on Aug. 14.

Police are investigating all four incidents and urge anyone with information to contact Inverness RCMP or Crime Stoppers.