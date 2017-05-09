

CTV Atlantic





CTV News has learned a 63-year-old man who was found seriously injured in Dartmouth Monday night had visited a nearby pub shortly before he was attacked.

Halifax Regional Police say just before 11 p.m., a passing motorist found the man lying on Norm Newman Drive. Police say the man was breathing, but unconscious.

“He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries,” said Const. Dianne Penfound of Halifax Regional Police. “At this time we are unsure how the injuries were sustained.”

It's been difficult for investigators to get information from the man due to his injuries, but CTV News has learned the man is Paul Robert Lawson who is a local musician. Sources say he was at a nearby pub for a drink, and surveillance video just shows him leaving the pub.

Halifax police officers were still in the area for much of the day Tuesday. They are canvassing businesses along this road, asking if anyone saw anything or has any security footage that might reveal what happened.

Signs posted in the area suggest around-the-clock surveillance. Officers are focusing on a trail of blood. A neighbouring car dealership has given police its surveillance video, as well.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them.

“Regardless whether it is criminal or not, we want to find out what happened to this gentleman,” said Const. Penfound.

The man was sent to the Intensive Care Unit in Halifax. Police are working to provide his family with more information.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kelland Sundahl.