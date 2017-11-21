

CTV Atlantic





Police are investigating after a 24-year-old Eskasoni, N.S., man was found in an apartment unconscious and suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the man was found by his family around 9:30 a.m. Friday in the apartment on Mini Mall Drive.

Police say no other people were in the apartment when he was found.

The man was transported to Cape Breton Regional Hospital a short time later. He has since been transported to the QEII in Halifax in critical but stable condition.

Multiple police units are investigating what took place.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Eskasoni RCMP or Crime Stoppers.