Police investigating after four people found dead in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S. home
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 10:00PM AST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 3, 2017 10:10PM AST
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after four people were found dead in a home in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., Tuesday night.
Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says officers with Guysborough RCMP were called to the area shortly after 6 p.m.
The bodies were found upon the officer’s arrival.
Police say they are not looking for any suspects at this time and there is no risk to the public.
Police are not releasing the ages or genders of the deceased.
More to come.
