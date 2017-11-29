

CTV Atlantic





Police are investigating after an injured man was found lying on the ground in central Halifax Tuesday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the 2200 block of Maitland Street around 10 p.m.

Police found a 40-year-old man on the ground, unconscious, with injuries to his head and face.

The man was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a witness spotted a man walking away from the injured man, towards Gottingen Street on Cornwallis Street. Investigators would like to speak with the man.

He is described as a white male. He is five-foot-ten inches tall and was wearing a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information about the incident or the man’s identity is asked to contact police.