Featured
Police investigating after man found seriously injured in Dartmouth
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, May 9, 2017 8:08AM ADT
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a 63-year-old man was found seriously injured in Dartmouth Monday evening.
Police say a passing motorist found the man lying on Norm Newman Drive shortly before 11 p.m. Police say the man was breathing, but unconscious.
The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say they aren’t sure what caused the man’s injuries. They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Live blog: William Sandeson's first-degree murder trial continues
- Nova Scotia Liberal party loses candidate, aide to separate scandals
- Mountie tearfully recalls N.B. massacre that killed three officers, wounded two
- Police investigating after man found seriously injured in Dartmouth
- Police seek suspects after woman robbed in Bedford
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10