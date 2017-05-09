

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a 63-year-old man was found seriously injured in Dartmouth Monday evening.

Police say a passing motorist found the man lying on Norm Newman Drive shortly before 11 p.m. Police say the man was breathing, but unconscious.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they aren’t sure what caused the man’s injuries. They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.