

CTV Atlantic





New Waterford, N.S., residents are being questioned after multiple shots were fired at a nearby home.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the homeowner arrived home to find nearly a dozen holes in her front window at her residence on King Street.

Detectives were seen in the area Wednesday afternoon talking with people and looking for any evidence.

“It's a serious concern and important investigation. Right now we are speaking with residents in the neighbourhood to try and determine who may have seen or heard anything that night in question. The only thing we have at this point is the home owners account of when she returned home and discovered the holes in her window,” says Desiree Vassallo of Cape Breton Regional Police.

Police believe there is no general threat to public safety.