Police are investigating after several children were sprayed with bear spray while they were trick-or-treating in Moncton.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on Ayer Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Lydia Mbarga and Kiana Goguen say they initially didn’t think twice when they approached by two of the suspects outside Moncton Elementary School.

“He just pulled out the bear spray and sprayed us all,” Lydia says.

The group of five was hit by the irritant, sending one teen to hospital as dozens of onlookers watching the scene.

“I covered my eyes and tried to get out as fast as I could,” says Kiana.

While the effects were minor, it's left the friends and their parents shaken and angry.

Police are now searching for two male suspects.

“There was no altercation, no fight, nothing. That's why we're trying to figure out what caused the bear spray to be released,” says Staff Sgt. Mario Fortin of Codiac RCMP.

The incident proved just as alarming for other families trick-or-treating on the busy street.

“The two girls were screaming when they pulled up. It was horrific,” says mother of three Natascha Gaynes. "To think that someone can be that inconspicuous, to walk up and do something that damaging that can take away your eyesight and disappear that quickly with that many people around is unnerving.”

Fifth grade student Jaxon Evans isn't sure he wants to go trick-or-treating next year because of the incident.

“I looked behind me and there were two police cars, two ambulances and a firetruck, and an ambulance way behind,” says Grade 5 student Jaxon Evans.

On Oct., 24, five people, including three children under the age of 17, were hit by a similar substance and treated for minor injuries. Ten days before that, a cyclist just one block away was also attacked by bear spray and taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police say it's too early to tell if the attacks are linked.

Officers are now looking at security camera footage and witnesses to point them in the direction of the two male suspects. No arrests have been made at this time.

