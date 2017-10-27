

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault at Mount Saint Vincent University.

The university issued a campus-wide bulletin Friday morning, confirming a sexual assault had been reported on campus overnight.

The university says there is no threat to the campus community, and it is working with police as they investigate.

Police are investigating a reported sexual assault on campus. Please know there are supports in place for anyone needing them. pic.twitter.com/R41mKFOsKB — The Mount (MSVU) (@MSVU_Halifax) October 27, 2017

Police remain on campus, where a wooded area near the Rosaria Student Centre was taped off Friday morning.

The university says it recognizes it’s “a very difficult and unfortunate situation,” and there are supports in place for students and staff in need of assistance.

Few other details have been released at this time.