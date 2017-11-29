

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP are investigating a bomb threat that was made towards Twin Oaks Hospital in Musquodoboit Harbour Wednesday afternoon.

Police say just before 2 p.m., a telephone call was received where an unidentified man claimed he was going to blow up the hospital.

The hospital was placed under lockdown shortly after police arrived. The RCMP’s explosive disposal and canine unit attended the scene and are curently conducting a search of the hospital.

The investigating remains ongoing.