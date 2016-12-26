

CTV Atlantic





Police in Moncton are looking for two suspects following a home invasion on Christmas Day.

RCMP Cpl. Marco Leger said two armed masked men forced their way into a Morton Avenue home around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

Leger said one of the residents was sprayed with possibly bear spray or pepper spray before the suspects fled in a blue vehicle.

He said it's unknown at this time whether anything was taken.

One of the suspects is described as a white male, about 5'8" tall with a slim build, and was wearing a white and blue bandana.

The other man was also Caucasian, about 5'6" tall and skinny.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.