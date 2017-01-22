Featured
Police investigating discovery of human remains in Annapolis Valley
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 4:18PM AST
Last Updated Sunday, January 22, 2017 5:09PM AST
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after a body was found in Annapolis Valley on Saturday.
Police will only say the remains were found around 2 p.m. near Aylesford, N.S., about 10 kilometres from Morristown.
Investigators say they're working to notify the next of kin, and the name of the deceased won't be released until that's complete.
More to come.
