A 19-year-old man is being treated in hospital following a stabbing in downtown Halifax Sunday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened near the intersection of Grafton and Blowers streets.

Police say they received word of the incident from a residence on Clarence Road in Cole Harbour RCMP’s jurisdiction.

The victim was sent to Halifax hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Officers and a forensic team remained on scene for much of Sunday morning, but police say the area will be cleared shortly.