

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are looking for information on an alleged kidnapping, vehicle theft and home invasion that were reported to police on Wednesday.

Just before 10 p.m. on Pockwock Road in Hammonds Plains, a kidnapping and theft of a vehicle was reported. When officers arrived, there were no witnesses to the incident and police say the family wouldn’t co-operate with the officers.

A short time later police received a call about a man who was injured and covered in blood walking along White Hills Run. The man was picked up and taken to hospital by another person before police arrived.

Then just after 11 p.m. that night, officers were called to an apparent home invasion and case of unlawful confinement on Lucasville Road. The caller told police the victims had been tied up and robbed.

Police say all three incidents appear to be related and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax police.